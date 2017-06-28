Less than 100 Franklin County residents remain without power

Last night's storm left its mark on Franklin County and this morning the damage still lingers.

According to the National Grid outage map, as of 7:00 Wednesday morning, 69 customers are still without power in Franklin County.

Power for those customers is expected to be restored at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, National Grid confirmed with Western Mass News.

Last night's storm left damage across western Mass, from Springfield, to Orange. The most severe damage coming in Franklin County where at least one tree fell onto a home and multiple trees downed electrical wires.

Western Mass News has a crew in route to Franklin County and will update this story if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.