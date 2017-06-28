Westfield man arrested in connection to overdose death

A man from Westfield has been charged with manslaughter in connection to an heroin overdose death back in April.

The Office of Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni announced today the arrest of Derek Webb, 32, of Westfield. He is connected to the death of Grady Hughes, 21, also of Westfield.

The arrest comes more than two months after the investigation began, on April 7.

According to Jim Leydon, the Public and Media Information Director for the Hampden County District Attorney's Office, Webb has been a suspect since early on in the investigation. Leydon said that Webb was "a suspect who may have contributed in the death of Mr. Hughes by providing him illicit narcotics prior to his death."

Webb was taken into custody yesterday, Leydon said, by detectives from both the Massachusetts State Police and Westfield Police Department, after a tip came on Webb's whereabouts came from the Massachusetts Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni released a statement saying in part: "“I would like to thank all agencies involved in this investigation and arrest, specifically Trooper Noah Pack, for their professionalism and dedication. This arrest signifies our continued commitment to aggressively enforce the law against those who profit from addiction. As in this case, if there is nexus between a victim’s fatal overdose and a drug dealer, we will investigate and prosecute these cases to the fullest extent of the law, up to and including charges of manslaughter.”

Webb was arrested on the following charges:

Manslaughter

Possession to Distribute a Class A Drug

Distribution of a Class A Drug

Distribution of a Class B Drug

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

He is expected to be arraigned in Westfield District Court.

