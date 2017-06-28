Man accused of Plymouth kidnapping, assault located; child appears unharmed

Massachusetts State Police have located a man accused of assaulting a woman and then kidnapping a child.

State Police had been looking for 25-year-old Rosba Taylor, who allegedly assaulted the mother of his young child at the Plymouth home where the child and mother live.

Rosba Taylor then allegedly kidnapped 3-year-old Kyrie Taylor.

"The father was estranged from the mother and the child and does not have custody or authorization to have the child," State Police said in a statement.

State Police believed that Rosba Taylor may have been armed and had connections to the Lynn area. However, Taylor's route of travel following the incident was not immediately known.

It was believed that the suspect and child were in an older model dark green Jeep Cherokee with a broke windshield. It may also have Cape Cod specialty Massachusetts plates.

Around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, State Police tweeted that Rosba Taylor was in custody in Lynn and that the child was recovered and appeared unharmed.

