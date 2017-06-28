Sex offender arrested for walking with buttocks exposed in busy area

Chicopee police say they arrested a level 3 sex offender who was walking around with his buttocks exposed in a busy area Sunday night.

Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department said they received a call around 9:40 p.m. about 49-year-old Shawn Ray Lussier who was spotted with his rear end exposed on 33 Grattan Street.

When officers arrived they saw Lussier in the area and his buttocks was showing. Wilk said when Lussier was approached by officers, he became “very evasive and gave conflicting stories.”

During the investigation Lussier told officers he was living in Turners Falls and an officer who recognized him knew that he was a sex offender.

It was determined that Lussier had over 20 similar incidents and this would not be the first time he was charged with open and gross lewdness.

His address in Turners Falls was only being used as a mailing address and he was not registered as sex offender in Springfield where he currently lives, Wilk said.

Lussier was charged with open and gross lewdness, fail to register as a sex offender and misleading a police officer.

He was held on $540 bail until his pending court date the following morning.

