Chicopee police dog tracks down breaking and entering suspect

A Chicopee police dog tracked down a man who allegedly broke into a Bemis Avenue home Saturday night.

According to Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department, when the homeowner came home she found a “light skinned black male” hiding near her cellar stairs around 10 p.m.

The suspect exited the home through the garage and ran towards Szot Park.

After the homeowner called police, an officer and his K9 partner Pako headed towards the park and went down an embankment near an area filled with thorns and vines.

The officer spotted a man lying in the bushes who matched the description of the suspect. He was ordered to show his hands where he exited the brush safely in order to be placed under arrest.

Police arrested 53-year-old Eric Baker of Springfield. Baker was charged with breaking and entering nighttime to commit a felony.

He was brought to police headquarters and was held on $25,000 bail.

