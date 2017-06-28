Heroin, cocaine seized during traffic stop in West Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Heroin, cocaine seized during traffic stop in West Springfield

Image Courtesy: West Springfield PD Image Courtesy: West Springfield PD

Over 100 individually packaged drugs were seized during a traffic stop in West Springfield on Saturday.

The West Springfield Police Department said members of their Narcotics Unit and the FBI of western Mass. stopped Jose A. Rosa in front of his apartment on 456 Cold Spring Avenue.

Authorities obtained a search warrant in conjunction with the traffic stop.

They discovered 61 bags of “twenty-four seven” labeled heroin, 58 individually packaged “hits” of crack cocaine equaling 13.5 grams,packaging materials along with other items used to sell and distribute illegal drugs.

Rosa was placed under arrest and charged with:

  • Possession with intent to distribute a class b substance (crack cocaine) 
  • Possession of a class B substance (crack cocaine)
  • Possession of class A substance (heroin)
  • 2 counts of Mass. Trial Court Warrant
  • Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

