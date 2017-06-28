Chicopee man arrested following house break-in

A male from Chicopee was arrested today following a break-in to a residence on SIlvin Road this afternoon.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that officers were called to the area of Silvin Road and Montauk Street around 1 p.m. after a witness claimed a party broke in and fled down the street.

During their search, an officer observed a party on Montauk Road and ordered them to stop.

The party then fled through yards and eventually onto the railroad tracks toward Holyoke.

Holyoke Police also assisted in the foot chase, and the subject was soon caught over the bridge in Holyoke.

IT was determined that he was the suspect that broke into the SIlvin Road residence.

Christopher Thomas, 24 years old of Chicopee, was arrested for:

Breaking & Entering Daytime to Commit a Felony

Larceny from a Building

Resisting Arrest

He's being held on $1,040 bail.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.