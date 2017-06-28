Chicopee Police searching for possible break-in suspect

Investigators are out in one Chicopee neighborhood as they search for a possible break-in suspect.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that officers are in the area or Silvin Road and Montauk Street searching for someone possibly involved in a house break-in.
The person is described as a white male with short blonde hair. He was last seen carrying a black backpack, short cargo pants, and black sneakers.
Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible so that a K-9 officer can search the area.
Wilk noted that if you live in the area, and see someone matching that description, to please call police at (413) 594-1700.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
