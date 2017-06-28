"Operation Opiate" task force arrests 3 in Springfield

An investigation by task force members of “Operation Opiate” resulted in several arrests and two warrants being issued in Springfield this week.

According to Sgt. Delaney of the Springfield Police Department, the operation was funded by an opioid grant under the direction of District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

The overall goal of this mission is to tackle the opioid crisis and result in heroin being taken off the streets in western Mass.

“Operation Opiate” was underway Tuesday morning when members of the Springfield Narcotics Unit and State police took surveillance at the corner of Main and East Hooker Street.

Detectives confiscated 90 bags of “Jungle Killer” labeled heroin, 80 bags of cocaine weighing 19 grams, 26 Zolpidem pills and $237 in cash.

Lydia Rodriguez age 39 of Medford Street, Springfield and Joseph Morales age 24 of 69 Osgood Street, Springfield were charged with:

Trafficking in cocaine

Possession of heroin with Intent to distribute

Possession of a class E substance with intent to distribute

Angel Perez age 44 of 14 Medford Street, Springfield was charged with possession of cocaine.

