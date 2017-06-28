Erving police are looking for a missing man

Have you seen this man? Erving police are looking for him and say he may be in a grey/silver Jeep.

Take a close look at the pictures.

His name is Alfred Faille and he's 48-years-old.

"Alfred last communicated with family on June 1st," explained Erving Police.

He may be driving a vehicle similar to the one pictured on the right. It's a 2003 Jeep Liberty with a MA license plate number of 1BHX10.

"If anyone has any information regarding Mr. Faille's whereabouts since June 1st, please contact our regional dispatch center at 413-625-8200," police noted on their Facebook page Wednesday.

Further details weren't released.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.