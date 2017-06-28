Erving police are looking for a missing man

Have you seen this man? Erving police are looking for him and say he may be in a grey/silver Jeep.
Take a close look at the pictures.
His name is Alfred Faille and he's 48-years-old.
"Alfred last communicated with family on June 1st," explained Erving Police.
He may be driving a vehicle similar to the one pictured on the right. It's a 2003 Jeep Liberty with a MA license plate number of 1BHX10.
"If anyone has any information regarding Mr. Faille's whereabouts since June 1st, please contact our regional dispatch center at 413-625-8200," police noted on their Facebook page Wednesday.
Further details weren't released.
