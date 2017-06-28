NH police pull over vehicle with large cargo load on its roof

Troopers along a New Hampshire roadway pulled over one vehicle that had quite the cargo load.

New Hampshire State Police said that a trooper pulled over a Honda Odyssey minivan Wednesday morning after it was spotted with a large cargo load on it's roof and sides.

In one picture shared on Facebook, items on top and along the sides of the van appeared to include assorted furniture, chairs, a bicycle, ladder, shovel, landscaping tools, and a four-wheel dolly.

In another picture, it appeared that the van's cabin was also full of items.

Investigators had this message to motorists: "...driving with items attached/strapped to your vehicle can be extremely dangerous for you and those driving nearby. These objects can obstruct your view or even worse become unsecure and cause an accident. Please keep our roadways safe!" the department said on Facebook.

State Police told Western Mass News that the driver, a 57-year-old man from Belmont, NH, will be summoned to court for negligent driving and non-inspection.

State Police added that the van was towed from the scene.

