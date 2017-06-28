Illegal dumping litters alleyway behind Holyoke apartment building

Holyoke residents are fed up after the back of an apartment building has been littered with old furniture, mattresses and even needles.

Volunteers were out cleaning the alleyway on Thursday behind the building that's owned by David Torres.

Torres told Western Mass News that owning the building on Spring Street in Downtown Holyoke has become a hassel.



"There's plastic milk jugs, cleaning products, sometimes they throw whole couches or cardboard," said Torres.



He said it's not his tenants that are leaving the trash behind as people from all over come to that spot to dump their trash.

"They chased a pickup truck out of here trying to throw tires in the dumpster. That's illegal and that's bad for me because they charge $30 per tire in my dumpster," Torres noted.

Holyoke residents like Roberto Rosario have taken notice to the trash that is constantly adding up.

"I'm 35 [years old], I've seen a lot. But that's annoying, that's disgusting, we deal with this everyday. You see about a hundred a day, maybe a dozen, walk around, everywhere you go there's nothing but needles and crack pipes," said Rosario.



Rosario said he walks around the alley several times a week with rakes and shovels to try and clear the trash.

He told Western Mass News that he's seen people sleeping in this alley, and leaving their trash behind.



"It's that disgusting that people when they drive by here they look down here, they stop and look at the alley like whoa this is pretty bad," Roberto continued.



Western Mass News has requested a comment from the mayor's office but has not reached back at this time.

