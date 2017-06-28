Storm damage cleanup continues in Orange

The cleanup continued through parts of Western Massachusetts on Wednesday following a severe storm that brought heavy rain, lightning, and even hail to some towns yesterday.

One of the communities hardest hit was the Franklin County town of Orange.

"It was a roaring sound, very strong," said Greg Morin of Orange.

Morin described what it was like when a severe storm ripped through parts of Orange, including North Prospect Street where he lives.

A huge oak tree came crashing down brushing his house.

"We enjoyed the tree lots of shade, knew it was getting old. We knew it was a matter of time," Morin added.

A look from the Western Mass News SkyDrone showed just how close the tree came to the house. A few feet to the left and the house would have taken a direct hit.

George Morin is thankful nobody was hurt.

"We're very fortunate it didn't hit the house directly," Morin explained.

The tree took down a utility pole and brought down wires knocking out power. National Grid crews worked to replace the pole and restore power.

This scene was repeated in other parts of town as well.

Chris Cody lives across the river. He could see the storm coming

"We could see it coming down from the north, and whipping up a lot. Hail started coming in, then bigger size hail, dime size came down," Cody said.

The storm brought heavy rain, lighting, and hail in some areas. It left as quickly as it came.

On Wednesday, as residents worked to get back on their feet after the damage yesterday, the weather couldn't be better as blue skies and puffy white clouds dot the horizon.

>> You can CLICK HERE to see more video as the hail fell across parts of the area on Tuesday

>> CLICK HERE to see viewer submitted photos from Tuesday's hailstorm.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.