Turners Falls man shows support for Native Americans with 2,000 mile bike ride

A man from Turners Falls is taking his cycling skills in a weeks long ride across the country.



60-year old David Detmold will travel 2,000 miles with hopes of spreading his support of Native American tribes he said are treated unfairly around the country.



Detmold is a board member for the Nolumbeka Project, a Native American support group which educates others on issues impacting Native American tribes.



"It's a wonderful way to meet people, they all want to know what you are doing, and in this case, we are biking for a cause," Detmold noted.



Detmold told Western Mass News that he grew up with Native American people and became better at understanding their way of life.



Now, he's preparing to take his longest bike ride yet on a span of 2,000 miles which comes out to a near 2-month journey.

He will have other riders by his side for the trip from time to time and invites anyone to join in.

The ride starts July 1 at Plymouth Rock here in Massachusetts and will end in August at the Standing Rock Indian reservation in North Dakota.

Part of his message lies on the Dakota access pipeline; a 1,100 mile pipeline sending domestic crude oil around the country.

Native Americans of Standing Rock have argued the pipeline crosses their private reservation, impacting their water supply.

Those behind the pipeline argue that it does not endanger their water nor does it cross their land.



"We really took the land away, and we have polluted the land. The land is not ours to take or pollute," Detmold explained.



Friends and fellow riders like Elyssa Serrilli told Western Mass News that David's ride will show the younger generations the value of dedication.



"He really puts his values to work in his life, and he's always giving to the community and he cares so much," said Serrilli.



You can track David's journey starting July 1 by clicking the link here.

