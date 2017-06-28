Military veterans honored during graduation for completing new program

The first graduates of the western Massachusetts veterans court are applauded for their commitment to a new lifestyle.

The state is trying to do their part to get veterans with legal issues, such as substance abuse, mental illness and PTS back on their feet.

Four graduates are being praised for their accomplishments in a unique program geared toward reacclimation.

They maintained sobriety, worked with mentors, and completed educational training program.

The goal of the program is help veterans who have committed a crime by helping them rebuild, rather than sending them behind bars.

Johanna Montalvo was among the graduates honored today.

She said if not for the program -- she would be behind bars today.

"It's a great feeling. I'm done with the program, 18-months [of] hard work. I had a lot of support [and] was able to do what they ask of me and a little more. Now, I mentor for the same program," said Montalvo.

The program is a voluntary 18-month probation term.

