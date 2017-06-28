Baystate Franklin nurses to return to work following strike, lockout

After contract negotiations couldn't come to a close, the nurses at Baystate Franklin Medical Center went on strike.

After being locked out by the hospital for three days, they will return to work Wednesday night, but they won't go quietly.

The lockout will be over around 7 p.m. Wednesday and the nurses at Baystate Franklin will go back to work, but both sides still have not come to an agreement.

The nurses planned to go on strike for 24 hours when negotiations did not result in a contract between their union and the hospital.

The hospital then locked the nurses out for three days in order to bring in temporary nurses to care for the patients in the meantime.

In a statement to Western Mass News, Baystate Franklin President Cindy Russo said about the current state of negotiations: "We have continued to provide high quality and uninterrupted care to our patients and look forward to returning to the bargaining table as soon as the MNA agrees to do so."

A union representative spoke with Western Mass News about how they feel heading back to work.

"I think people are feeling relieved. They're ready as nurses are, always ready to take care of our patients and we want to go back to doing what we do best," said Donna Stern co-chair of the bargaining unit.

Both sides have told us that they're willing to negotiate. Nurses will gather in front of the hospital before going back inside

