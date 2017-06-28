3-year-old seriously hurt in fall from third-floor window

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) - Authorities in Massachusetts say a 3-year-old girl has been seriously injured after falling from the third-floor window of an apartment building.

Fire officials say the girl fell about 30 feet around 3 p.m. Wednesday in Framingham. The MetroWest Daily News reports that the girl was conscious and alert but had serious injuries.

She was airlifted to Children's Hospital in Boston.

It's unclear what caused her to fall.

