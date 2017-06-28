Two arrested following short pursuit in Springfield, cruiser hit

Springfield Police gave short pursuit to a vehicle on Liberty Street following reports of it running a motorcycle off the road around 7 p.m. tonight.

The vehicle was stopped by police before it struck a police cruiser and fled the scene.

It was reported that there was minor damage done to the cruiser and no injury to the officer.

The vehicle was stopped a short distance away from Szot Park in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police arrived at the scene to assist, and officers were able to take both suspects into custody.

The operator, a 21 year old male Springfield resident, was charged with:

Failure to stop for police

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident

The passenger, a 17 year old juvenile, was arrested on warrants.

