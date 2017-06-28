Baystate nurses back to work following 3-day lockout

Nurses at Baystate Franklin Hospital are back to work tonight after being locked out for planning a one-day strike over contract negotiations.

The 3-day lockout ended around 7 tonight when the nurses said they were let back in to the hospital, but not without some issues.

About 40 people were here tonight. Some nurses, some just from the community. At 7, they all marched to the entrance.

Those nurses were ready to get back to work.

“I thought it was going to be easy for the nurses to go back in, but they told me they were anxious and worried and concerned to go back in," said Jillian Cycz.

But it didn't come easy. Security guards stood at the front door, only letting the nurses working Wednesday night at 7 inside, but the union representatives said that they should be allowed in also.

Eventually they were, along with the nurses.

"Everyone is going to open their arms for you. We’re all on the same team here. We’re all just taking care of patients."

The nurses have been locked out for three days when they planned a one-day strike to protest failed contract negotiations.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association told Western Mass News that they're upset because of employee benefits and low staffing.

They said that too many nurses are forced to work overtime, and in some cases more than 17 hours a day, because no nurses have been available to relieve them.

Baystate said that many of those nurses volunteered to work the extra hours, and overtime was only involved in about 10 percent of the 35,000 shifts nurses worked.

Both sides have met many times with no agreement.

The hospital released a statement to Western Mass News after the nurses began their shifts at 7 stating:

“We welcome the MNA nurses back to work at Baystate Franklin Medical Center to care for patients at their scheduled times. Nurses scheduled for the Wednesday night shift began returning to work at 7 p.m. with other nurses coming in for their shifts through 11 a.m. on Thursday according to their assigned schedules. At this time, we continue to follow our emergency preparedness plan, which has been in place since Sunday and we expect will remain in effect until noon on Thursday. This plan has proven to be extremely effective. Two representatives of the MNA were allowed to accompany nurses into the hospital on Wednesday. After speaking with hospital officials, these MNA representatives, who are also nurses, refused to leave the building. Since they were not scheduled to work, the two nurses were escorted from the hospital by Greenfield Police Officers. Our goal during the strike was to continue to provide safe, high quality care for our patients. We met our goal. I am extremely proud of the entire team at Baystate Franklin for their time and energy in caring for patients and their families during this challenging period. I am thankful, and I know everyone on the hospital team is thankful, for the temporary nurses who did an outstanding job helping us provide uninterrupted service during the past several days. We look forward to continuing negotiations with the Massachusetts Nurses Association when the union is ready to return to the bargaining table.”

The two sides are hoping to come to an agreement soon. The nurses said they're here for the patients.

The nurses and the hospital say they are ready to come to an agreement, however long that may take.

