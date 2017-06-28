Chicopee police locate missing 17-year-old boy - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Chicopee police locate missing 17-year-old boy

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Chicopee Police found a 17-year-old man who was reported to be missing since June 23. 

A day after Jean Carlos Torres Ortiz's picture was posted to the Chicopee Police Department's Facebook Page, he was reported to have been located.

