Chicopee police locate missing 17-year-old boy

Chicopee Police found a 17-year-old man who was reported to be missing since June 23.
A day after Jean Carlos Torres Ortiz's picture was posted to the Chicopee Police Department's Facebook Page, he was reported to have been located.
