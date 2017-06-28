Chicopee police seek to locate missing 17-year-old boy

Chicopee Police are requesting the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old boy that hasn’t been seen since June 23.
Jean Carlos Torres Ortiz was last seen in the Stonina Drive area.
He’s described to be 5’8’’, 200lbs with a short afro hairstyle.
He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black shorts, and black/red Jordan sneakers.
Anyone who may have any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Chicopee detectives at (413)594-1730.
