Chicopee police seeking to locate missing 17-year-old boy

Chicopee Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a missing 17-year-old boy that hasn’t been seen since June 23.

Jean Carlos Torres Ortiz was last seen in the Stonina Drive area.

He’s described to be 5’8’’, 200lbs with a short afro hairstyle.

He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black shorts, and black/red Jordan sneakers.

Anyone who may have any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Chicopee detectives at (413)594-1730.

