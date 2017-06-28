Sen. Lesser holds discussion on high speed rail in East Longmead - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Sen. Lesser holds discussion on high speed rail in East Longmeadow

Posted: Updated:
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A push to bring high speed rail service from Boston to Springfield is continuing to pick up steam.

Senator Eric Lesser took questions at the East Longmeadow Library tonight, just one week after his Whistle Stop Tour across the state.

Lesser told Western Mass News it's a matter of regional economic equity between eastern and western Massachusetts.

The Springfield City Council unanimously approved a resolution supporting Senator Lesser's legislation, proposing a study to look at the feasibility and economics benefits of a high speed rail link between Springfield and Boston.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

