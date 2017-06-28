Springfield Police seek to identify Food Mart robber - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield Police seek to identify Food Mart robber

SPRINGFIELD, MA

Springfield Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect that robbed a store on 6/19.

The robbery occurred at the Food Mart on 191 Berkshire Ave at 9 p.m.

The suspect was described to be a black male, around 5’10 – 6’0 tall, early 20’s, wearing a blue, white and purple sweatshirt, and black and white Jordan shoes.

A black firearm was shown.

The suspect escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you recognize him call the Major Crime Unit at 413-787-6355 or if you wish to remain anonymous use "Text-a-Tip" or contact us through this FB page.

