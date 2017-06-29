Heat and humidity with a few storms return heading into weekend

It's another cool, crisp morning with temperatures starting out in the low and mid 50s. Clouds will thin out later this morning as it becomes warm and breezy. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 80's. It will become a bit muggy as we head into the evening but we are not expecting any rain today.

It will be warmer and more humid tonight. We'll be watching storms across NY state moving east into the overnight hours. A few showers and a thunderstorm are possible into tomorrow morning but severe is unlikely at this point.

A ridge of high pressure will push the jet stream back north, allowing for more summer-like conditions over the next several days. Highs approach 90 both Friday and Saturday with dew points in the high 60s. Spotty showers and a thunderstorm are possible much of the day Friday. More showers and storms should flare up later in the afternoon Saturday. An isolated strong or severe storm can't be ruled out, but widespread severe isn't likely right now.

A cold front will move into western Mass Sunday, bringing our best chance for rain. Scattered thunderstorms may be severe Sunday but timing of the storms is still uncertain this far out.

This front looks to clear the area late Sunday into Monday, allowing for warm, but drier weather. Right now the 4th is looking mainly dry as well with highs in the 80s.

