Severe Thunderstorm Watch: Strong to severe storms likely throughout western Mass this evening

With the threat of strong to severe storms later this afternoon and evening today remains a First Warning Weather Day! In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for all of western Mass until 9pm this evening.

A few showers and downpours have already moved through this morning and now clouds will give way to some sunshine. It will be warm and humid this afternoon with temperatures reaching into the upper 80s. The sunshine will act to destabilize the atmosphere, allowing any storms that do move through to pack a punch.

The combination of high pressure off shore and low pressure over the Great Lakes will continue to pump in the heat and humidity. It will also bring the threat for storms both today and tomorrow.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will flare up this afternoon and evening across western Mass. A few storms may become severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Though greatest severe threat will be across Franklin and Berkshire Counties, everyone in western Mass has the potential to be hit with a storm.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday, especially in the late afternoon and evening and our isolated to scattered severe risk continues-along with heat and humidity.

A cold front will sag through western Mass Saturday night into Sunday morning. This front will help to dry us out. Sunday may start gray and muggy but quickly the sun will come out as it become hot but less humid. Highs will reach near 90 and we're not expecting any storms Sunday afternoon.

Monday through Wednesday look nice! This is great news for The 4th of July! It's looking mainly sunny, warm and dry with highs in the lower 80s!

