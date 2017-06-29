Strong to severe storm chances return Saturday

The remainder of our night will stay quiet here in western Mass with only a shower or two, patchy clouds and fog. We stay warm and muggy with overnight temps in the mid to upper 60s.

We have nearly a carbon copy for Saturday with a mainly dry start, then another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. We will once again face a threat for isolated severe storms with damaging wind gusts, hail and/or an isolated, weak tornado. Storms will taper off from west to east around midnight.

A cold front will be off to our east by Sunday morning, allowing for a westerly breeze and dry weather. We won’t be cooler though, and with a lot of sunshine on tap, temperatures should reach 90 with a slow drop in dew point.

We begin next week cooler and drier with a comfy start Monday morning, then a nice, summer afternoon with highs back into the mid-80s. A second cold front will pass through in the evening with a stray shower, but most will just see some patchy clouds.

High pressure builds into New England for the 4th of July, bringing sunshine and seasonably warm temps! We will cool nicely as the sun sets, so maybe grab a long-sleeve tee for fireworks. Our next weather system will bring more clouds Wednesday and scattered showers and storms Thursday.

