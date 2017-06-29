Strong to severe storms possible Friday & Saturday

There will be numerous showers and thunderstorms across New England tonight, but most will pass to our north-through Vermont and New Hampshire. However, a few showers and a thunderstorm are possible overnight-mainly north of the Mass Pike and especially north of Rt. 2.

Friday is a First Warning Weather Day!

Expect a very warm and humid day to end the week as high pressure remains just off the Southeast coast and low pressure sits over the Great Lakes. This setup will keep us steamy and unsettled through the weekend.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will flare up Friday afternoon and evening across western Mass. A few storms may become severe with damaging wind gusts, hail and even an isolated tornado. The greatest severe threat will be farther northwest, through northern Berkshire Co and NY state.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible Saturday, especially in the evening and our isolated to scattered severe risk continues-along with heat and humidity.

A cold front will move into our area Saturday night and Sunday, keeping the threat for rain around through at least midday Sunday. Sunday afternoon is looking drier right now, but hot with highs near 90. The front will push to the coast and stall Monday and Tuesday, but we are looking less humid and storm-free in western Mass.

The 4th of July is looking good right now with sun and clouds and highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.