Storms rolling through valley -Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for all of western Mass until 9pm.

A band of heavy rain with embedded strong to severe storms is moving through western Mass. These storms have a history of producing a lot of lightning, damaging wind gusts and small hail. and will remain a threat through 7 PM. There is the potential for a few more showers and storms to follow a bit later this evening.

An upper level disturbance continues to move through the very warm, humid air across the Northeast and has sparked numerous showers and thunderstorms. These storms will continue to roll through western Mass over the next few hours.

Thunderstorms will be winding down before midnight and a few showers will taper off not long after. Expect a very muggy, warm night with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 and patchy fog.

We have nearly a carbon copy for Saturday with a mainly dry start and another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. We will once again face a threat for isolated severe storms with damaging wind gusts, hail and/or an isolated, weak tornado. Storms will taper off from west to east around midnight.

A cold front will be off to our east by Sunday morning, allowing for a westerly breeze and dry weather. We won’t be cooler though, and with a lot of sunshine on tap, temperatures should reach 90 with a slow drop in dew point.

We begin next week cooler and drier with a comfy start Monday morning, then a nice, summer afternoon with highs back into the mid-80s. A second cold front will pass through in the evening with a stray shower, but most will just see some patchy clouds. High pressure builds into New England for the 4th of July, bringing sunshine and seasonably warm temps! We will cool nicely as the sun sets, so maybe grab a long-sleeve tee for fireworks. Our next weather system will bring more clouds Wednesday and scattered showers and storms Thursday.

