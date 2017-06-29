Suspects charged in deadly Orange home invasion due back in court

Two suspects involved in a deadly home invasion in Orange last October will appear in court this afternoon.

24-year-old Joshua Hart and 28-year old Brittany Smith of Athol pleaded not guilty earlier this year to nearly a dozen charges.

Police said the murder of this couple wasn't planned by the suspects, it was the result of a crime that had come just days before.

It was another breaking and entering incident where the suspects looked for cash and credit cards.

They were also looking for a car to escape the area and it was a home on East River Street where they found 95-year old Thomas Harty and his 77-year old wife, Joanna Fisher inside.

That's when police say 24-year old Joshua Hart and 28-year old Brittany Smith of Athol stabbed and beat them.

Harty died that day, but his wife held on before her injuries became too severe.

Police said Fisher's death was a direct result of the assault, and that the suspects killed the elderly couple to avoid going to jail for relatively minor offenses days before.

Hart and Smith escaped but were found 3 days later in Virginia, with a number of items they had stolen including the car.

The grand jury indicted Hart and Smith on charges of:

Murder

Attempted Murder

Home Invasion, one naming each victim (two counts)

Armed Robbery, one naming each victim (two counts)

Conspiracy

Larceny over $250

Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

Receiving Stolen Property

Unauthorized Use of a Credit Card

The pre-trial hearing is expected to start at 2 o'clock Thursday afternoon.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and update with more information once it becomes available.

