Westfield PD: Man flees after stealing marijuana during arranged "meeting"

An arranged "meeting" Wednesday night in Westfield didn’t go as planned, according to police.

Westfield Police Captain McCabe told Western Mass News that two men met up at the Hampton Ponds Plaza to deal a half ounce of marijuana.

That’s when the person who was planning to buy the marijuana ended up stealing it from 28-year-old Derek Alamed of Westfield.

According to Captain McCabe, Alamed displayed a pellet gun that looked similar to a realistic handgun and demanded the marijuana back.

That’s when the “purchaser” fled the area in his car and Alamed went after him.

The initial report of the deal came in as an accident after a witness saw the “purchaser” clip side door car mirrors when he was fleeing from Alamed.

Eventually the “purchaser” ended up at the McDonalds on North Elm Street around 8:39 p.m. because “there were people around” and didn’t think Alamed would bother him, said McCabe.

Alamed was the only person arrested. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and operating with a suspended license.

