Westfield PD: Man flees from drug dealer after stealing marijuana

An arranged drug deal Thursday night in Westfield didn’t go as planned, according to police.

Westfield Police Captain McCabe told Western Mass News that two men met up at the Hampton Ponds Plaza to deal a half ounce of marijuana.

That’s when the person who was planning to buy the marijuana ended up stealing it from the dealer.

According to Captain McCabe, the dealer displayed a BB gun that looked similar to a realistic handgun and demanded the marijuana back.

That’s when the “purchaser” fled the area in his car and the dealer went after him.

The initial report of the drug deal came in as an accident after a witness saw the “purchaser” clip side door car mirrors when he was fleeing from the dealer.

Eventually the “purchaser” ended up at the McDonalds on North Elm Street around 8:39 p.m. because “there were people around” and didn’t think the dealer would bother him, said McCabe.

Further information on the suspects and if they’ve been charged have not been released at this time.

