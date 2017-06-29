Country star Cam to perform at The Big E

A break-out country star is joining the lineup of entertainment coming to this year's Big E.

Fair officials have announced that Cam will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 22 at the Xfinity Arena.

Cam hit the country music scene in 2015 with her hit single "Burning House" which was featured on her debut EP Welcome to Cam Country and her second studio album Untamed.

The success of Untamed garnered several award nominations including from the Grammy's, CMA Awards, ACM Awards, and CMT Awards.

The show is free with paid fair admission. A limited number of premium tickets, which offer fair admission and a reserved seat to the show, will go on-sale Friday, June 30.

Cam's performance joins a growing list of musical performances set to take the Xfinity Arena stage.

Cole Swindell will perform on Saturday, September 16 and tickets for that show are on-sale now.

Grand Funk Railroad will play the Xfinity Arena stage on Friday, September 15. Similar to Cam's show, the show is free with fair admission, but a limited number of premium tickets are available.

The Big E will run from Friday, September 15 through Sunday, October 1.

