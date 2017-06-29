Chicopee officials warn of men posing as electric company workers

Officials in Chicopee are warning residents of a possible scam.

The office of Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos said that Chicopee Electric Light has received a report of two men that are reportedly posing as electric company workers in a scheme to get into a resident's home and "ultimately trying to get money from the resident."

The mayor's office noted that if you are approached and have reservations if someone is really from Chicopee Electric Light, you are urged not to give them access to your house unless they provide a company photo identification, are wearing clothing with the CEL logo on it, or are driving a CEL municipal vehicle.

Residents are encouraged that if you feel unsure about someone purporting to be from Chicopee Electric Light, you can contact Chicopee Police at (413) 592-6341 or Chicopee Electric Light at (413) 598-8311.

