Fireworks can scare your pets this holiday weekend

While you enjoy the sights and sounds of fireworks this holiday weekend, you may also want to keep your furry friends in mind.

For pet owners and animal lovers alike, experts like Karen Anderson say the best way to celebrate with your pets when lighting off fireworks is to keep them indoors.

Anderson has been working at a dog foster care for decades.

She recently retired after running 'New Beginnings Dog Rescue' in Bondsville and said often at times dog owners mistake their pet's excitement for fear.

"When the dogs hear that crack of thunder, or a firework going off, all they think about is escaping. If you don't even know that they're afraid, make sure you got them in a secure room," Anderson noted.



Palmer Animal Control Officer Wendy Lesage said the pound receives 80 percent more lost dogs after fireworks go off.

Lesage said the best thing to do is to get them as far away as possible to help lower their strong senses to the fireworks.



"Dogs aren't the only ones either. There are plenty of animals and household pets that would prefer to stay indoors during the show," Lesage explained.



If your animal is prompt to escaping you can get it microchipped ahead of time before the 4th of July weekend celebrations.

To find out more information on microchipping, visit the link here.

