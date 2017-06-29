Group protests animal use in training at Baystate

A group of activists is pushing for Baystate Medical Center in Springfield to stop using animals in medical courses.

The facility uses live pigs to train their residents. The hospital told us that they use the pigs to get medical professionals comfortable with operating on living beings.

The group, comprised of physicians and animal rights activists, dotted the outskirts of Baystate Medical Center as they pushed for an end to the hospital’s use of live pigs in training.



“I’d like to see animal testing abolished," said Tyler Storie.

Sheryl Becker added, "It’s archaic and we’re not just here for the animals.”



Those that gathered Thursday said that it’s about more than just animal rights. It’s also about modernizing medicine.



"Pigs are not humans. You’ve all seen pigs. They have four limbs, not like we do. Their snout is different, the airways different, the texture of the skin is different," said Dr. Margaret Peppercorn with Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

Peppercorn, a recently retired physician, told us that she wants Baystate to use ‘human simulators’ instead.



“It’s a torso. You can also have a head attached where the skin is completely the feeling of a human. It breathes connected to a respirator," Peppercorn explained.



However, Baystate Medical Center uses those real pigs for a reason.



“The purpose of using a live animal is to get an individual comfortable with operating on living tissue that breathes, that bleeds," said Dr. Donald Gross, chief of trauma at Baystate Medical Center.



Gross told Western Mass News that if there were another way to train physicians, he would use it.



“I am all in favor of the complete abandonment of animals in the training of physicians to care for patients, but right now, we’re close, but we’re not close enough to use those kind of models to appropriately care for physicians who care for life-threatening injuries," Gross explained.

Gross said that like many of these protesters, he’s an animal lover himself.



“I have a passion along two lines. One...my passion of animals. I don’t even want to talk about the last animal we had to put down when she was sick, but I also have a passion about the people that I have been entrusted to care for," Gross added.

