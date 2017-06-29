Car drives into Springfield bakery

A Western Mass News crew spotted a car that drove into the front of a Springfield bakery Thursday afternoon.

This happened at the Old San Juan Bakery on Main Street in the North End of Springfield.

As of 2:36 p.m. the bakery is closed.

Western Mass News is working to gather information from Springfield police on the incident and will update this story with more information once it becomes available.

