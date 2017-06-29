Drivers hit the road early to beat the holiday rush

Millions of Americans will travel this weekend to celebrate Independence Day.

Many are trying to hit the road as early as today to miss traffic.

Although the Fourth of July doesn't fall on the weekend, many travelers are hitting the road early to celebrate the country's independence

2017 is shaping up to be the most traveled Independence Day ever, according to AAA. With 44.2 million Americans estimated to be hitting the road between Friday. June 30 and Tuesday, July 4, it's shaping up to be busy on the roads.

Some people in western Massachusetts are even hitting the road today in order to beat the traffic.



"Usually, there is a lot of traffic and something that would take not as long to get there. It'll take like three hours because of all the traffic, so we're leaving today, so they're wont be as much," said Alexis Barnes.



Western Mass News spoke to many travelers gassing up their cars on Thursday ahead of the big weekend.

Gas prices are the lowest they have been in years and that is encouraging more people to travel, like Lonnie Glenn, who is driving all the way to South Carolina this weekend



"We are looking forward to having a good pleasant trip that shouldn't cost a lot of money," Glenn explained.



Others are taking their yearly camping or beach trips this holiday weekend like Duane Jessup, who is no stranger to Fourth of July travel, he said that his family always tries to beat the highway backup



"That's something we always do try to get a day ahead before everyone gets on the highway," Jessup added.



Leaving early is great, but don't pack too much like this van did in New Hampshire.



It's important for everyone's safety that the driver can see out of all of the windows and that anything that is secured to the top of the vehicle is done so safely.



Eighty-five percent of people traveling this weekend will be by car, so it's always important to remember safe driving habits when driving to your Independence Day celebration.

