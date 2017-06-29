21,000 bags of heroin seized in Hampden County

Law enforcement officials tell Western Mass News that a months-long drug trafficking investigation was executed Thursday by members of the Hampden County District Attorney's Narcotics Task Force.

Tonight, the District Attorney's office released that 21,000 bags of heroin was seized as a result of the investigation.

The investigation involved agencies that are a part of that task force and was conducted at multiple locations in the greater Springfield area.

Police were seen Thursday morning in the area of Lowell Street and Memorial Avenue in West Springfield.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available

