Drug trafficking investigation being executed in Hampden County

Law enforcement officials tell Western Mass News that a months-long drug trafficking investigation was executed Thursday by members of the Hampden County District Attorney's Narcotics Task Force.

The investigation involved agencies that are a part of that task force and was conducted at multiple locations in the greater Springfield area.

Police were seen Thursday morning in the area of Lowell Street and Memorial Avenue in West Springfield.

More information is expected to be released on Friday.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.