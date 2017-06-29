Mosquito with West Nile Virus found in Berkshire County

The season's first positive mosquito sample of West Nile virus has been found in Massachusetts.

Officials with the state's Department of Public Health said that lab tests found the virus in a mosquito sample collected on June 27 in Richmond.

There have been no human or animal cases detected in the state so far this year and the DPH doesn’t expect there to be an elevated risk associated with the finding.

“The first WNV positive mosquito is often identified in Massachusetts during the last week in June,” said DPH Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown. “Risk for human infection generally builds through the season with peak risk occurring in August.’’

In 2016, there were 16 reported cases of West Nile Virus in humans. It is generally transmitted to humans through a mosquito bite.

Most people who obtain the virus will receive little to no symptoms, and people over 50 are usually at higher risk for severe disease.

Avoid Mosquito Bites

Apply Insect Repellent when Outdoors . Use a repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient (DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), oil of lemon eucalyptus [p-methane 3, 8-diol (PMD)] or IR3535) according to the instructions on the product label. DEET products should not be used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30% or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age.



Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours . The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning in areas of high risk.



Clothing Can Help Reduce Mosquito Bites . Wearing long-sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.



Mosquito-Proof Your Home

Drain Standing Water . Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Limit the number of places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by either draining or discarding items that hold water. Check rain gutters and drains. Empty any unused flowerpots and wading pools, and change the water in birdbaths frequently.



Install or Repair Screens . Keep mosquitoes outside by having tightly-fitting screens on all of your windows and doors.



Protect Your Animals

Animal owners should reduce potential mosquito breeding sites on their property by eliminating standing water from containers such as buckets, tires, and wading pools – especially after heavy rains. Water troughs provide excellent mosquito breeding habitats and should be flushed out at least once a week during the summer months to reduce mosquitoes near paddock areas. Horse owners should keep horses in indoor stalls at night to reduce their risk of exposure to mosquitoes. Owners should also speak with their veterinarian about mosquito repellents approved for use in animals and vaccinations to prevent WNV and EEE. If an animal is suspected of having WNV or EEE, owners are required to report to DAR, Division of Animal Health by calling 617-626-1795 and to the Department of Public Health (DPH) by calling 617-983-6800.

