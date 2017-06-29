Officials: Deadly Westfield fire ruled accidental

Officials have released more information into a deadly Westfield fire.

Crews were called to 40 Park Street in Westfield for a report of a fire on the afternoon of Saturday, June 17.

The fire claimed the lives of 92-year-old Mary Woodworth and her daughter, 54-year-old Theresa Woodworth, who officials said was caring for her mother at home.

In a joint statement from State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Westfield Fire Chief Mary Regan, it was announced that the fire was deemed accidental. It was also found that there were no working smoke or carbon monoxide detectors in the home.

Investigators noted that the fire started on the top of a gas stove and on top of that stove was a power strip that was underneath a pile of possessions.

"Whether the materials were ignited by the normal heat emitted by the power strip, a failure of the power strip, or by the gas pilot light, cannot be definitively determined, but the fire is considered accidental," the statement explained.

The statement explained that the house was filled with "excessive clutter that not only trapped the victims inside, but also made it difficult for firefighters to gain entry to attempt a rescue and to fight the fire."

Ostroskey explained that while nobody thinks a fire will happen to their family, but those conditions could put both residents and responding officers in danger.

"We understand excessive accumulation of possessions is a mental health issue as well as a fire safety issue. We care about the safety of all of our residents and would ask anyone who feels their possessions are impairing their ability to use rooms in their home as they were intended, to reach out for help. There is no shame in asking for help," Ostroskey said.

Both Regan and Ostroskey said that support is available for those dealing with clutter issues. For more information, you can CLICK HERE or call (800) 243-4636.

Westfield residents can also call the city's senior center or board of health if you need or know someone who needs help.

