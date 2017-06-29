Mass. Senate OKs limits on cellphone use by drivers

The Massachusetts Senate has approved a bill that would require drivers to put down their cell phones while driving.

Fourteen states already have a similar ban.

Under the proposal passed by the Senate today, drivers could only use their cellphones or other electronic devices in hands-free mode.

The proposal would allow for a single touch or swipe to activate a hands-free mechanism.

Connecticut is one of the state that allows hands-free use and bans holding cells while talking and driving

Gary Jalbert of Tolland, CT said that hands-free is the safer way to go.

"I use the headset all the time, so I think it's safer. It provides less distraction as far as driving goes," said Jalbert.

Exceptions would be made for emergency calls.

The bill aims to reduce one of the leading causes of distracted driving according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. They report that distracted driving claimed 3,500 lives in 2015.

Law enforcement authorities said that the bill will save lives.

"I think it's a great idea. To just ban it totally, make people go hands-free is a great thing because we see a lot of people distracted by cell phones," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.

Among the Senators supporting the bill is Eric Lesser, who released a statement to Western Mass News that said distracted driving is a growing problem costing lives.

"After New Hampshire passed a similar law, it saw fatal accidents due to distracted driving drop from 16 deaths in 2015 to just two in 2016, so this has a real impact on people’s lives,” said Lesser in that statement.



Texting while driving on Massachusetts is already illegal, as is cellphone use by drivers under the age of 18.

The same bill passed the Senate last year, but died when the House failed to take it up. Now, the bill goes to the House for another try.

Under the bill, a first offense would cost you $100, $250 for the second offense, and $500 for the third offense.

