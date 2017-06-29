Celebrating safely on the water this Fourth of July holiday

With the long weekend ahead, many people will be getting onto boats to celebrate the Fourth of July.

However, there will be extra patrols and police making sure everyone celebrates safely.

Celebrating Independence Day is something that people across western Massachusetts will be doing this weekend and if you plan on celebrating on a boat, there are some rules that need to be followed, like life preservers for everyone on-board.



"I always make sure that I have life preservers for each passenger on the boat, extras, and a throw-able device," said Robert Lopez.



Children under 12 are required by law to wear a life jacket. Even though pets aren't required by law, dog owners often buckle in their furry friends to ensure their safety



"We, of course, don't always wear ours, but she has hers on all the time," said Scott Chapman.



Southwick Police told Western Mass News that they are upping their patrols this weekend on Lake Congamond.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police said that they will be patrolling as well and there are some things every boater needs to remember, you can get an OUI while driving a boat



"I think everybody should be conscious of not drinking and going crazy. I know it's the holiday weekend. but you have to be responsible out there. You have to look out for the other people and the other boaters," said Robert Lopez.



Police will be keeping an eye out for drinking and proper life jackets. Overall, smart boating will keep you safe and your passengers

