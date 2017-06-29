Two transported following car accident in Wilbraham

Wilbraham Police responded to a two-car accident on Stony Hill Road tonight around 6 p.m.

Drivers in both cars had to be transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The road was closed for a short amount of time while crews assessed the scene.

Western Mass News cameras spotted a totaled vehicle with the door removed being towed from the scene.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

