Staying safe while traveling with Airbnb

Summer is a time for vacations and trips away from home, but that can quickly add up.

Airbnb is gaining in popularity and giving people a chance to save some money while away.

It allows you rent or lease short-term accommodations, but how do you know these places are safe and reliable? And what can you do to make sure you're being safe?

Western Mass News Reporter Jeff Cramer introduces us to a Springfield woman who rents her home to people through Airbnb, but also has a warning to other prospective renters.

Tracy Viola welcomed us into her home in a neighborhood in Sixteen Acres in Springfield.

"I have plenty of room for my guests to eat or cook. I also have a kitchen table."

Tracy is just one of the growing number of people renting out their homes to Airbnb across the world.

It's something she said she never thought of until talking to her friend in a different country.

"I did my research, I looked into it, I posted an ad and put up photographs without really actively thinking I was going to take it really seriously, and then I got a reservation request, and I'm like, ‘oh? Okay, this really works.’"

In a world where hotels are getting more and more pricey, many people are turning to Airbnb when they book a vacation or just want a night away from home.

The short-term accommodations like vacation rentals, apartments, or homestays can range anywhere from about 50 dollars a night to well into the hundreds.

The company doesn't own any of the accommodations, but receives a percentage of service fees from both the host and guest.

"How do I know it's a real person? How do I know I can trust them?

Tracy told Western Mass News that she was excited that she got a reservation so quickly after signing up, but she lives alone and lives with her renters, so she did her research and wanted to make sure that the reservation was real.

"What sealed the deal is them actually putting money on their credit card. They actually have to pay for the whole thing in advanced. If someone's fake or is trying to run a scam, they're not asking me for money or giving me money, so that made me feel that it was actually more legitimate."

Airbnb takes safety of their customers very seriously.

On it's website, the company gives several safety procedures that hosts and guests should follow.

For hosts, the company says:

Interact smartly and fill out the house rules.

Make sure you're insured.

Set requirements for listing.

If you're a guest:

Read the rules carefully and set clear expectations

Pay on time and communicate

And always prepare for unexpected

Milagros Johnson, with the mayor's office of consumer affairs in Springfield, told Western Mass News that anytime you use a website like Airbnb, do your homework and know where you're going, what the area is like, and any complaints that may have been filed with the particular house or host.

"Type the address and then follow it with the word complaints, or even view the pictures to see what the neighborhood is like. You'd be surprised what you can find on Google. You can find out anything."

Johnson told Western Mass News that often times you can get the police logs from the neighborhood or the specific address that you're renting, and always use a credit card when paying for your night with Airbnb.

Airbnb warns people that they have no control over the conduct of hosts and said failure to satisfy any responsibilities may result in suspension of activity, or even removal from the website.

Something Johnson said may be in the fine print.

"When you made the rental and you get a confirmation, either cut and paste it, forward it to yourself, keep it on your email, screenshot it, so in the event there is a dispute or an issue or a concern you need to address, you have easy access to that information, and you don't miss that window of opportunity to get your money back.”

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.