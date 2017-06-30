Plan ahead before hitting the road this holiday weekend

The holiday weekend has already begun for many as families pack their cars and hit the road for the Fourth of July.

The roads are sure to be a busy place as some travel long distances for the weekend.

According to AAA, 44 million Americans will drive at least 50 miles between Friday and Tuesday.

They said this is perhaps the busiest Independence Day ever, as a million more travelers will be on the roads.

Mass DOT said they expect very heavy traffic today around noon, and they're planning ahead of time as they postpone all road construction until July 5.

They also mentioned that traffic will be especially heavy at the I-84 interchange on the Mass Pike which is located near Exit 9 in Sturbridge.

The same goes for Exit 11A for I-495, which handles cars headed south to cape cod and north to New Hampshire and Maine.

Gas prices average at $2.29 according to the U.S. Energy Administration.

AAA said it's important that before heading out, you should make sure your car is properly maintained to take on the distance.

They said at this time of the year they help more than 30,000 drivers during the Fourth of July weekend for mostly battery and tire issues.

To track real-time traffic conditions, visit the link here or download the Western Mass News app.

