Hampden DA to provide more information on recent heroin bust

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will give more information about Thursday’s large heroin bust.

On Thursday afternoon, narcotics detectives recovered 21,000 bags of heroin in result of a months-long drug trafficking investigation.

The investigation involved agencies that are a part of that task force and was conducted at multiple locations in the greater Springfield area.

A heavy police presence was spotted in the area of Lowell Street and Memorial Avenue in West Springfield.

Gulluni is scheduled to give a press conference to provide more information on this investigation Friday morning.

