Chicopee PD seek to locate missing 17-year-old male

Chicopee police are asking for the public's help to find 17-year-old Michael Oski.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News Oski was last seen on June 12 wearing a grey sweatshirt with red and black writing, black shredded jeans and Jordan sneakers.

Police describe Oski as being 5'3'' tall, weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts or has seen him is asked to contact detectives at 413-594-1730, or can send a message on the Chicopee Police Department's Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.