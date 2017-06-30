Athol woman facing drug charge following Pelham traffic stop

A Worcester County woman is under arrest following a traffic stop last night.
Pelham Police said that around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, an officer pulled over a car along Route 202.
"During the stop, the officer conducted an investigation which lead to the seizure of 210 bags of Iron Man 2 labeled Heroin," police explained in a Facebook post.
Police arrested 20-year-old Kelsey Hurlburt of Athol on a charge of possession of a Class A substance with intent to distribute.
Massachusetts State Police and a K-9 unit from Orange Police assisted at the scene.
