Athol woman facing drug charge following Pelham traffic stop - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Athol woman facing drug charge following Pelham traffic stop

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
PELHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A Worcester County woman is under arrest following a traffic stop last night.

Pelham Police said that around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, an officer pulled over a car along Route 202.

"During the stop, the officer conducted an investigation which lead to the seizure of 210 bags of Iron Man 2 labeled Heroin," police explained in a Facebook post.

Police arrested 20-year-old Kelsey Hurlburt of Athol on a charge of possession of a Class A substance with intent to distribute.

Massachusetts State Police and a K-9 unit from Orange Police assisted at the scene.

